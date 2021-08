Montgomery, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating a burglary that took place last week on Brouse Road in Clinton Township.

According to state police, an unknown suspect forcefully gained access to a victim’s residence through the front door and took $600 cash. The burglary occurred during the overnight hours of Aug. 12 to 13.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.