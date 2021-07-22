Pennsylvania State Police in Milton are investigating separate burglary incidents in Union and Montour counties.

Police report that an unknown suspect stole several items between July 2 and 15 from a residence at the 3000 block of Sunrise Rd. in White Deer Township, Union County.

The victim reported that earrings, makeup, a Black and Decker drill, and sweatshirts were missing from the residence, according to state police.

In a separate incident, a victim in Valley Township, Montour County, reported to police on July 2 that a Stihl chop saw had been taken from a business on McCracken Rd.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.