Blossburg, Pa. — A crash was reported on July 27, involving a single car on Bloss Mountain Road and Lower Arnot Road in Tioga County, according to the State Police in Mansfield.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived but were able to contact the owner through the registration. The vehicle was reported stolen by the owner between July 26 and July 27.

Police described the vehicle as a gray Mercedes-Benz 300 Series. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Mansfield PSP at 570-368-5700.


