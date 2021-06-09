Sullivan County, Pa. —State Police in Laporte are asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for a burglary in Davidson Township.

Troopers said the incident was reported on May 22 after a person discovered damage to several items at a location in the Buck Run Camp. According to the report, those items included a front door window, a sliver pad lock, and a metal outhouse.

Several items were found and logged into evidence at the PSP Laporte Barracks. Authorities said those items would be sent out for analysis.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call 570-946-4610. The investigation is ongoing according to police.