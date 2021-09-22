Centre County, Pa. —Rockview State Police added a felony charge after an investigation showed a firearm discovered during a 2020 traffic stop was stolen.

The owner, who told troopers he wanted to press charges, confirmed the firearm was missing.

State Police in Rockview said a traffic stop late last year turned up the handgun, which was discovered inside the glovebox. According to trooper Robert Turnbaugh, the vehicle smelled of marijuana as he approached it.

The driver, who was identified as Fodie Camara, 22, of Philadelphia, denied using marijuana despite a glass pipe with residue being clearly visible on the passenger’s seat, according to the report.

Officers had to forcibly remove Camara from the car, who troopers said struggled even when outside of the vehicle. After the confrontation, troopers said Camara was taken to Mount Nittany for a blood draw.

Turnbaugh said the vehicle, a dark colored sedan officers observed going 94 in a 70 mph zone, was towed to the impound lot at the Rockview State Police Barracks in Centre County. A search warrant was executed that turned up a loaded .45 caliber Taurus handgun.

Troopers said the owner was identified through the weapon’s serial number and then contacted. According to the report, officers said the owner of the weapon stated it was stolen and he wanted to press charges against Camara.

Several months elapsed as officers investigated the firearm. Turnbaugh said the owner, who lives out of state said he stored the weapon in a garage when he moved in with his girlfriend and her young children.

For the weapon, Camara was charged with second-degree felony receiving stolen property. Those charges were filed on Sept. 15 of this year after authorities investigated the weapon.

According to a court summary, Camara was charged with several felony offenses for the Oct. 15 traffic stop. Those charges included second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license.

Court records show Camara posted $150,000 bail on Aug. 24 of this year and was released. No bail or preliminary hearing is listed for the new felony charge.

Docket sheet