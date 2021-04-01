Springfield Township, Pa. — A 28-year-old Springfield Township resident appeared in Bradford County Count today for a preliminary hearing for a third-degree felony charge.

Cody Collins was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of neglect of animals, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. Collins faces two counts of each charge.

Towanda State Police allege Collins neglected his two dogs “Chappie” and “Luna” to the point one passed away. According to a report, Collins took the other dog to the Animal Sanctuary in Smithfield Township.

Officers spoke with employees at the sanctuary. They confirmed Collins brought the dog in for adoption. According to officers, the employees said the dog was in “absolutely deplorable condition.”

According to trooper Stephen Mascaro, the incident began on March 24 when he received a call about a deceased dog at 3325 Big Pond Road in Springfield Township.

Mascaro said when he arrived on scene, he was able to locate a deceased tan and white pit bull mix behind a garage on the property. According to the report, the deceased dog had a plastic garbage bag wrapped around its head.

Officers said as they inspected the scene, two empty dog cages were discovered. Mascaro said both cages were in deplorable condition. Both allegedly had piles of feces and bowls that contained no food or water.

According to the report, officers were able to locate Collins later in the day as he traveled through Canton. Mascaro said Collins acknowledged owning the dogs. Officers said he also admitted to not being able to care for them.

Collins allegedly told officers “Chappie” had passed away several weeks ago. Officers said Collins was unsure what to do with the deceased dog.

According to the report, Collins told officers he took “Luna” to the Animal Sanctuary in Smithfield Township.

Collins was held on $45,000 monetary bail at the Brady County Prison.