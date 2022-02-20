Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced they are continuing to investigate a 1980 cold case involving the homicide of Baby Boy John Doe in Larksville Borough, Luzerne County.

At a recent press conference, PSP along with Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced they are partnering with Othram, Inc. for DNA testing in regard to 42-year-old cold case.

"With the advancements in technology over the years, the Pennsylvania State Police continues to look for new ways to support older cases," said Major Jeremy Richard, PSP acting deputy commissioner of operations. "We are hopeful that technological advancements combined with public support will generate leads and a conclusion for this case."

The Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop P, Wilkes-Barre began its investigation on Aug. 6, 1980, after an employee of the now defunct West Side Landfill discovered the infant's body within the mounds of garbage dumped from local waste haulers. An autopsy determined the full-term, white, male infant had died within two hours of birth due to immediate neglect. A second forensic opinion in 2000 held that the infant may have lived for several days.

Baby Boy John Doe is listed as Unidentified Person 15765 (UP-15765) in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS). PSP is encouraging the public to submit any tips via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

State police also recently solved the cold case of Marise Chivarella in Hazleton. Chivarella, who was 9 at the time, went missing on March 18, 1964. Through investigation, police found that Chivarella was raped and murdered. The suspect, John Paul Forte, died of natural causes in 1980.