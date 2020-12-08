Williamsport, Pa. – An allegedly intoxicated man was charged Sunday morning for assaulting police as he was being taken into custody for a DUI accident in Loyalsock Township.

Anthony Whitcraft, 35, of South Williamsport, crashed his vehicle at 3 a.m. Dec. 6 at the intersection of Northway Road Extension and Poco Farm Road. When police arrived, Whitcraft was in his vehicle and unresponsive, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Police determined Whitcraft was under the influence of alcohol.

As police attempted to place Whitcraft into custody, he began kicking one of the troopers. While in custody, Whitcraft continued in a threatening course of conduct toward the trooper, "threatening to find him and confront him in physical altercations," wrote Trooper Nathan Birth in a public information release report.

Whitcraft also attempted to bite a trooper's hand as he was being secured into a seat belt in the patrol vehicle. Whitcraft then "threatended to spit bodily fluids on the trooper while in transport, and had spit within the patrol vehicle multiple times," Birth wrote.

Whitcraft was eventually transported to UPMC Williamsport where he refused a blood draw.

Whitcraft was arraigned in front of District Judge Aaron S. Biichle for a felony charge of aggravated assault against a police officer, misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and terroristic threats. In a separate case number, Whitcraft also received DUI charges. He was remanded to Lycoming County Prison and bail was set at $25,000 monetary.

