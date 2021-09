Wellsboro, Pa. – Police were called to a Delmar Township, Tioga County residence on Sept. 13 for a report of a man running naked in the roadway.

When Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield arrived shortly after 5 p.m. at the residence on Stony Fork Road, they found Mark Delong, 39, running naked in the roadway, according to the police report.

Delong was arrested and will be charged, according to state police.