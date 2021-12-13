Coudersport, Pa. — State Police reported an assault with hospital staff, who said a patient became aggressive toward them.

Troopers from PSP Coudersport said Joshua Levin of Coudersport disobeyed lawful orders and resisted arrest as authorities arrived. The 44-year-old was eventually taken into custody and charged with three counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault.

Court records show Levin was also charged with three second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement, and resisting arrest. He was also given two third-degree charges of disorderly conduct.

Levin is incarcerated at the Potter County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet