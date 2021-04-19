Towanda, Pa. — A New Albany resident with three active cases in Bradford County will have a busy end of the month.

Matthew Edling, 37, is charged with felonies in two of the three cases. Edling is scheduled to appear in Bradford County Court on April 27 for two summary traffic offenses. Edling is then scheduled to appear in court on April 28 for two separate cases involving felonies.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda Trooper Nicholas Walters said he investigated reports of a stolen Toyota Tundra in New Albany on Jan. 15. During his investigation he spotted the vehicle at New Albany Park with a person matching Edling’s description in the driver’s seat.

Trooper Nicholas Walters said officers gave Edling multiple verbal commands to leave the vehicle. According to the report, Edling exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

As officers took Edling away they allegedly spotted a firearm in plain view on the driver’s seat. When asked, Edling admitted to having a firearm inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers said contact was made with the owner, who consented to a search of the truck. According to the troopers, a Smith and Wesson 22a-a with 10 rounds in the magazine was discovered inside the vehicle.

According to a report filed by Trooper Justin Millard, the vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 13 by the owner, who told the trooper that Edling did not have permission to operate the truck. The owner told officers a spare set of keys was missing from his home.

Edling is charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicles.

A separate case showed Edling is charged with a third-degree felony of firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession, and a misdemeanor charge of use of possession of drug paraphernalia.