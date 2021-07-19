Sullivan County, Pa. —State Police in Laporte are investigating the theft of electricity in Fox Township.

On July 16, officers were dispatched to the 10,000 block of Route 154 to assist Sullivan County REC. Authorities from REC confirmed that a person at the residence was stealing electricity.

According to the report, officers discovered jumpers on the meter, which had the face removed, giving electricity to the residence. Officers said they were unable to reach the person who resides at the home. State Police are asking anyone with information to call 570-946-4610.