Williamsport, Pa. —A man allegedly returned to a car parked in Sheetz’ parking lot two times, puncturing a tire with each returning visit, according to State Police.

Corey Martin Case, 33, of Montoursville initially punctured the front right tire of the vehicle. After the driver determined the vehicle to be inoperable, it was left in the parking spot overnight.

Case allegedly returned the next day and punctured both tires on the left side of the vehicle. Troopers said he then returned a second time to puncture the rear right tire.

The accuser called police after they discovered the remaining tires punctured.

“The victim later observed the additional damage to the motor vehicle and became fearful of being followed or targeted,” Trooper Michael Adams wrote.

Case was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor stalking and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Case is being held on $50,000 monetary bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman on Dec. 6.

