Potter Township, Pa. — State Police in Lamar are reporting charges for Aaron Clark, 37, of Hughesville after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Trooper Damon Braniff said on March 16, a juvenile reported that between the months of March and April of 2016, Clark had assaulted her on three different occasions.

According to the release, through interviews and investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Clark on March 18.

Clark is facing numerous felonies charges for his alleged role in the incident.

According to court records, Clark is charged with three counts of third-degree felony corruption of minors, three counts of third-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of first-degree felony rape forcible compulsion, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, second-degree felony IDSI forcible compulsion, and first-degree aggravated assault of a child.

Clark was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault forcible compulsion and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Clark was given $50,000 unsecured bail, which he posted, according to court records. According to Troopers, Clark was subsequently released.