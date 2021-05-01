Bellefonte, Pa. – State College Police hold an active warrant against a man accused of several felonies stemming from an investigation into the purchase of two firearms in 2020.

Angelo Betancourt, 39, of Bellefonte, is charged with second-degree possession of a firearm prohibited, third-degree felony sales to ineligible transferee, second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, and third-degree felony conspiracy. He is also charged with second-degree firearm ownership and second-degree conspiracy. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Detectives from the State College Police Department said it started when they investigated the report of a false statement on a firearm application. The applicant responded “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any controlled substance?”.

Records shot the applicant was charged with DUI four days prior to filling out the application. Despite presenting a falsehood on the application, two Taurus Arms 9mm model G2C handguns were sold to the applicant.

On May 26 of 2020, a search warrant was issued for the applicant’s property. When officers attempted to serve the warrant, Betancourt answered the door at the applicant’s apartment.

Detectives said Betancourt gave them directions where to recover one of the firearms inside the apartment. According to the report, it was in a ceiling compartment in the hallway.

Betancourt told officers the other firearm was located at “my place”, according to the report. Betancourt offered to take officers to the apartment.

Troopers said the second firearm was recovered from an apartment in Lewistown by the original purchaser.

Detectives said they discovered Betancourt had multiple felony drug charges that would make it illegal for him to own a firearm. Detectives said a search warrant for the purchaser’s phone showed 70 messages and three phone calls between them and Betancourt the day of the purchase.

Detectives said the purchase was made as a straw purchase for Betancourt, who is not legally allowed to own or possess a firearm due to his criminal history.

Court records show Betancourt was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver in 2013.