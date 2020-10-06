State College, Pa. – On the night of March 8 around 8:26 p.m., Ferguson Township Police Officer Daniel B. Lewis was dispatched to 1316 North Foxpointe Drive for the report of a mailbox hit by a car.

The owner of the home Henry Clark explained to police that he and his wife heard a loud boom earlier in the night. A neighbor reportedly informed Clark of the damage to his mailbox.

According to the affidavit, Clark explained after hearing the noise he investigated and found an SUV sitting outside of his house. He went down to see what happened when the driver exited, retrieved something off the ground, and then sped away. Clark and his wife were able to locate the SUV at 1105 North Foxpointe Drive where it was alleged to have been parked in the middle of a cul-de-sac. Lewis stated he observed scratches on the SUV that were consistent with hitting a mailbox. The paint chips also matched the color of Clark’s mailbox.

Lewis went to the residence and came into contact with Yean Ngan, wife to the owner of the SUV. It was established through conversation that a Tao Xu was the owner. The report states after informing Ngan of the situation she was able to wake Xu.

Ngan remained with Lewis and Xu to help with translation. Xu agreed to a field test and later admitted a child was in the car at the time of the accident, according to the affidavit.

Xu was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he allegedly consented to have blood drawn, which came back positive for the presence of alcohol.

Xu ultimately was charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of DUI, and one summary count of accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property. He is scheduled to appear before the Honorable Judge Casey M. McClain on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.

