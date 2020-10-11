State College, Pa. – Two males recently were seen fighting by a State College Police Department officer on patrol near the 100 block of West Highland Ally.

According to an affidavit, the officer attempted to alert the two males to his presence and stop the fight. Both continued and the officer deployed pepper spray on the individuals.

One of the males immediately stopped, but the other, identified as Marcus Jermaine Pitcock, 25, of State College, threw his shoe at the officer and continued to engage by kicking the other person.

The officer said he was able to secure Pitcock with handcuffs. Despite being restrained, it is alleged that Pitcock continued to yell and threaten people to the point a neighbor opened a window to complain about the noise level.

Officers stated they tried to calm Pitcock at the scene, but he continued to fight. He was then placed into the back of a patrol car. During transportation to the station it is alleged that Pitcock head-butted the rear passenger side window causing it to break.

Pitcock, who was arrested in 2018 for burglary and criminal trespassing, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He was unable to post $5,000 unsecured bail and was held at the Centre County Prison.