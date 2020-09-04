State College, Pa. — A State College man who self-posted a $750,000 cash bail in mid-August is facing new charges for allegedly threatening a witness involved with the case.

Mingda Pang, 23, who lives in State College, was charged with several offenses stemming from an incident where he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will and allegedly threatened her with a gun at the end of July. According to Patton Township Police, Pang held his then girlfriend against her will and threatened her with a gun.

A new affidavit filed on August 17 states that on July 31, Pang sent threatening messages to the victim. According to the affidavit, Pang said, “the police in the United States would be unable to keep her safe and that her family in China would die as a result of her decision to contact PTPD (Patton Township Police Department).”

Pang was initially charged with intimidating a witness and making terroristic threats. The witness intimidation charge was dismissed on September 2. Pang will be formally arraignment on September 30 at 2 p.m. with the honorable Judge Katherine Oliver.

According to an affidavit filed by Officer E.S. Vardzel of the Patton Township Police Department, Pang initially threatened the victim several times with a gun between March 29 and July 31.

At the end of July, Pang held the victim against her will and told her to quit her internship or he would “kill both her and the professor,” according to the affidavit. After several incidents at the apartment involving threats with a gun, the victim was able to escape to “a location several hours from State College” on July 31, the report stated.

According to the second affidavit filed with the honorable Donald M. Hahn in State College, Pang threatened the victim through text messages that night at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police went to the apartment and Pang allegedly admitted to owning several guns, which prompted a search.

A total of ten guns were located according, to the affidavit. Police said eight rifles and two handguns were removed from the residence. Officers also noted evidence of firearms being discharged in the apartment.

Police said they advised him of his Miranda rights, Pang then allegedly said he had "fired the weapon inside the apartment on multiple occasions toward the pillow and bed.”

Several charges have been dismissed, including kidnap to inflict injury, false imprisonment simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and simple assault. Other charges withdrawn include terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and harassment subject other to physical contact.