State College, Pa. – According to a criminal complaint filed on Oct. 29, State College Police responded to a call about reported fraudulent purchases made with a company credit card.

Officer Kenneth Shaffer said he arrived at 450 Waupelani Drive and met with the accuser, who stated Dylan Edward Peters, 25, of State College, had made several purchases over the past month.

Shaffer said he called Peters, who allegedly told him several of the items identified by the accuser were at his house. According to the report, Peters said he had permission to use tools for home projects if they were returned.

According to Shaffer, Peters returned a chainsaw, circular saw, LED light, and several smaller items for the chainsaw. The total value of the items was estimated at approximately $873.45.

On Oct. 1, Shaffer executed a search warrant for Peters’ home address at 112 Standbury Lane in State College.

Shaffer said several officers and detectives met Peters at the residence. Peters allegedly agreed to show officers which items did not belong to him.

According to Shaffer, Peters identified a pressure washer, DeWalt power tools, wifi Borescope, Black Tool Master Backpack, and several other smaller items.

Shaffer said the total value estimated for the items located at Peters' home was $1,816.98.

Peters was charged with one felony count of access device fraud, one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Peter was released on $5,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Steven F. Lachman. His next scheduled court date is Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. with the Honorable Judge Jonathan D. Grine.