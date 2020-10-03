State College, Pa. – A Centre County man is facing multiple charges of indecent exposure after two separate incidents at The Pointe Apartments in State College, Centre County Court records show.

According to an affidavit by Brian J. Shaffer of the Patton Township Police Department, Danny Santos, 24, of State College, exposed himself to a couple at a community pool.

In a separate incident, Santos exposed himself again by changing in the open in front of two women at the same pool at 501 Vairo Boulevard, according to the affidavit.

Shaffer said the first incident occurred on Aug. 30 when Ryan Freeman reported that a male was masturbating in the pool area.

Shaffer responded to the call and Freeman told him a Black male had exposed himself and begin masturbating as he and his girlfriend were at the pool, court records show.

The affidavit states that Freeman was able to get pictures of the man and believed he went to apartment 2022 at the complex.

Shaffer said he located the apartment and found Santos who allegedly stated, “There was nothing that happened I just walked away and there was nothing that went down.”

On Sept. 2, Shaffer said he viewed video of the incident and confirmed it was Santos.

In a separate incident on Sept. 10, Santos allegedly stripped out of his clothes in front of two women seated at the pool.

According to police, Santos took off his shirt and shorts and fully exposed himself briefly while changing.

Shaffer said that he viewed a video from The Point on Sept. 14 and again confirmed it was Santos.

Santos faces two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and two misdemeanor counts of open lewdness.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain at 11 a.m. on October 21.

