Harrisburg, Pa. — Two years after being sentenced for stealing more than $64,000 from workers, a State College-area contractor will begin his prison sentence, following a judge’s recent order.

Scott C. Good pleaded guilty in 2021 to theft after a Statewide Grand Jury recommended charges against Good for stealing employees’ wages for several years, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry. A Clearfield County Judge ordered a prison term of four to 24 months. Good subsequently appealed the sentence and conviction.

The Office of Attorney General responded to that appeal, and the Pennsylvania Superior Court recently affirmed the conviction and sentence — meaning Good will serve his prison term, according to a news release.

“The time has come for the defendant to serve the sentence imposed,” Henry said.

The case is the first prosecution of its kind in the state to involve theft based on an employer’s failure to pay a prevailing wage.

Following the appellate court’s decision, Office of Attorney General prosecutors filed a motion with Clearfield County Court to revoke Good’s bail and order him to report to prison. This week, a Clearfield County Judge granted that motion and ordered Good to prison.

As part of sentence, Good was also ordered to pay $64,157.09 in restitution for stealing employees’ wages for five years. The OAG investigation revealed that Good underpaid workers on prevailing wage projects, the news release said.

The Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act protects workers by ensuring that all contractors for projects that receive state or federal funding pay the same fair wage. The required wages and benefits change depending on the classification of the worker.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte and Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy in partnership with the OAG’s Fair Labor Section.

