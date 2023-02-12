drugs-generic.jpg
Canva

Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a stash of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was found Friday in Kelly Township. 

Police say the drugs were found at 370 International Drive. The address is the former Long John Silver's restaurant and is currently vacant. 

Items found include four small yellow baggies of suspected methamphetamines, 15 white small baggies of suspected and 22 blue baggies of suspected heroin. 

Police are investigating. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.