Williamsport, Pa.—Williamsport Police say a man accused of pointing a shotgun at another person and firing into the ground Wednesday afternoon was charged with two felonies.

Bryce Zimmerman, 20, of Williamsport was taken into custody after a standoff ended with him emerging from the residence at 2200 Lincoln Street in Newberry.

According to a release, Zimmerman confronted another person outside the residence and pointed a shotgun at them. Authorities said Zimmerman then fired a shot into the ground and verbally threatened the person.

Officers said they responded to the scene and created a perimeter around the home. After establishing communication with Zimmerman, authorities said he surrendered to members of the Lycoming County Special Response Team.

Zimmerman was charged with first-degree aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference and second-degree aggravated assault - attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon; both are felonies.

Zimmerman was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and two first-degree misdemeanors of terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Zimmerman is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail. According to court records, Zimmerman is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian David Frey on June 1.

