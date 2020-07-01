Hazleton, Pa. – A fugitive from Indiana died in a shooting after a three-hour long standoff with police in Hazleton on Monday evening.

The 48-year-old man of Whiteland, Indiana, was wanted for a homicide probation violation and was spotted traveling along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to stop a tractor trailer truck on I-81 north near exit 124 in which they believed the fugitive was being transported. When the driver pulled over, he complied with police requests and exited the truck, but the passenger, the fugitive of Indiana, refused to exit, police said.

Instead, the fugitive fled in the truck and led police on a chase through several municipalities. Police attempted several times to disable the truck as the fugitive traveled into the city of Hazleton.

The fugitive then drove the truck onto Beech Street and got stuck in a grassy area near the city skating rink, police said.

Police quickly set up a perimeter around the disabled truck, but the fugitive refused to surrender. He led police on a standoff for several hours, and intermittently fired weapons from the truck toward the state troopers.

The fugitive was eventually shot and killed around 9 p.m., police said.

PSP Hazleton and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. The fugitive’s name is withheld pending notification to the family, police said. PSP Frackville assisted.