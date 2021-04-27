Bradford County, Pa. — A standoff with State Police in Towanda ended peacefully when the suspect’s mother let troopers into her house.

It was as simple as opening the front door for officers as they took Marc Petrucci, 35, of Burlington into custody, according to a report from Trooper Ahn Le.

The incident began on April 15 according to trooper Le, who said a parole officer attempted to stop Petrucci at the Dollar General located in Burlington Borough of Bradford County.

Petrucci ran from the Parole Officer toward a creek that troopers said was south of his location. According to the report, Petrucci resisted the officer and was able to get away.

Troopers said the Parole Officer was injured in the attempt to apprehend Petrucci. The officer had a piece of metal removed from his hand at hospital, according to the report.

Petrucci ran into a home located at 39 A Petrucci Drive and locked himself inside. Le said officers formed a perimeter around the residence.

After several attempts to get Petrucci to come to the front door and surrender, a resident inside the home let officers inside. According to the report, Petrucci was then taken into custody.

Petrucci was charged with a third-degree felony of flight to avoid apprehension and a second-degree misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

Petrucci is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.