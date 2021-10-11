Williamsport, Pa. — A routine traffic stop for speeding had the potential for real danger when a State Trooper located a firearm inside the vehicle.

Trooper Jacob Sukal of Montoursville PSP said he observed the firearm inside a glovebox after stopping a black sedan that had been clocked at 97 in a 55 MPH zone.

Gabriel Franc Janerella, 20, of Williamsport told troopers he did not possess a permit for the firearm due to his age.

Janerella was charged with a third-degree felony of firearms no to be carried without a license, first-degree makes repairs to weapon, and two summary offenses of speeding and careless driving.

Janerella was released on $10,000 unsecure bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18 with Judge Gary Whiteman.

Docket sheet