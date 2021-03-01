Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove are investigating a report of "staff on patient abuse" at Selinsgrove Center.

The incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 and is described as "neglect of care minor injury" in a Feb. 27 press release by investigating officer Trooper Trey Geyer.

The victim is listed as a 28-year-old Scranton female.

The Selinsgrove Center is an intermediate care facility located on Route 522 in Penn Township, Snyder County.

"Information is still developing and being gathered towards the ongoing investigation," Geyer said.

Press release