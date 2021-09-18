Sayre, Pa. —On Sept. 13, officers with the Sayre Borough Police Department were flagged down by a person, who reported an assault to authorities on the phone.

Officer Nathan Koss said they spoke with the caller and were informed of a person who became combative after being discharged from the Robert Packer Hospital.

According to the report, staff members from the hospital said Jessica Burgher, 38, of Waverly became aggressive and attempted to break out windows of the transportation van.

Koss said as he spoke with the caller, he could see two people in the van with Burgher, who was being held down. Burgher allegedly told officers she did not want to go back to her residence in Waverly. After being asked about staff at the hospital, Burgher allegedly told officers, “They sat on me.”

Staff told Koss, Burgher had scratched, slapped, and spit on them as she was being transported to her home. Koss said officers asked Burgher to calm down and go home, but she refused.

Burgher was charged with one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and a summary charge of harassment.

Burgher is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 with Judge Larry Hurley.

