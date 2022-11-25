Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument.

Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face.

Several bystanders attempted to break up the fight, and that's when Cloud stabbed Jonathan McClendon in the left temple with a pen. Eck said the stabbing caused a visible injury to the left side of McClendon's face.

Cloud remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $100,000 on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.