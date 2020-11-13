Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport man sustained a stab wound after allegedly burglarizing a home in the 600 block of Campbell Street on Wednesday.

Charged with felony burglary, Robert J. Harer, 37, was stabbed in the shoulder after a man in fear for his life swung a knife at him, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Ryan Brague reported.

Brague said police found Harer standing in front of his house at 617 Green Street "with a stab wound to his shoulder and a cut on his hand" around 2:39 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Shortly after encountering Harer, police were called to a home in the 600 block of Campbell Street for the report of a domestic disturbance with a knife.

Two individuals at the Campbell Street residence told police that Harer had forced his way into their apartment and began swinging a knife.

Harer is accused of pushing one of the individuals to the ground and yelling at the other while swinging a knife around, according to Brague.

"[The man] stated he feared for his life so he swung a pocket knife at Harer, which caused Harer to leave," Brague wrote.

In addition to a stab wound to his shoulder, Harer also had a cut on his hand, Brague said.

Harer was charged with one felony count of burglary, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count of harassment on Nov. 11.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Harer's bail at $100,000 monetary.

Harer has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Nov. 11.

Docket sheet