Hundreds of dollars' worth of synthetic marijuana that apparently originated in Shamokin recently was seized in Montoursville, state police reported.

Larry E. Russell Jr., 53, is charged with felony conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, for allegedly conspiring with Michelle Cunningham to distribute drugs in the City of Williamsport.

Cunningham was named by police as Russell's co-conspirator but has not yet been charged, court records state.

Trooper Edward Dammer of PSP Montoursville said he was using Russell as a confidential informant in the 700 block of Broad Street, Montoursville Borough, on Aug. 26.

When Dammer explained to Russell that he would be searched prior to a scheduled controlled buy, Russell reached for his pocket and said, "I should probably give you this then," according to Dammer.

Russell reportedly handed the trooper a plastic grocery bag wrapped around a bulky object.

"When I asked Russell what it was, he stated that it was 'spice' and that Cunningham gave it to him to sell while he was in Williamsport," Dammer wrote.

"Spice" is classified as a synthetic cannabinoid, a human-made mind-altering chemical that is sprayed on dried, shredded plant material to be smoked, according to police.

"Synthetic cannabinoids are sometimes misleadingly called synthetic marijuana (or fake weed)...In fact, they are not safe and may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana," Dammer wrote.

The effects of "spice" are unpredictable and sometimes even life-threatening, Dammer said.

According to the affidavit, Russell's bag contained five ounces of "spice" in three Ziploc bags and Russell was hoping to get $500 for it.

The plastic grocery bag also contained a digital scale, according to Dammer.

Later that day, police said they discovered Cunningham sleeping in her car while parked outside of the Genetti Hotel on West Fourth Street.

"Tpr. Dammer then knocked on the window to get her attention. Trooper Dammer asked Cunningham about the spice and if it was hers to sell, which she related it was," Dammer wrote.

Cunningham allegedly agreed to sell the spice to the trooper for $400, court papers state.

On Aug. 31, Cunningham was interviewed at PSP Selinsgrove barracks.

"I then asked her if she thought it was right to be in Williamsport selling spice for $400," Dammer said. "Cunningham began to cry and said, 'no sir.'"

Cunningham told police that she was doing it to make some extra money and that it was Russell's idea, according to the complaint.

"Cunningham said that Russell told her that he could get spice from an individual he knew in Shamokin, Pa. and sell it in Williamsport for more money," Dammer wrote.

Cunningham said she provided Russell with $300 to buy the spice in Shamokin, police said.

"Cunningham said she had no contact with individual that provided the spice and that Russell did all the communicating with the individual to purchase the spice," Dammer wrote.

Russell was charged with one felony count of conspiracy - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since Sept. 10, in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

He's scheduled for a formal arraignment before Judge Ryan M. Tira on Oct. 19.

