Mill Hall, Pa. — On August 10, Pennsylvania State Trooper Thomas C. Wool observed two vehicles on Interstate 80 heading westbound at speeds of more than 130 mph.

Wool pursued both vehicles until the car in the right lane pulled off at exit 178 heading westbound. According to Wool, he continued to pursue the black Dodge Charger, which eventually came to a stop “just west of the crossover of SR220” he wrote in the affidavit.

Wool identified the operator as Anthony Howard Thomas, 32, of Trenton, NJ, who said “he was traveling, and this vehicle was a rental vehicle” and offered no explanation as why he was racing the other vehicle.

A second officer, Trooper Andrew Mincer, assisted at the scene and detected the smell of marijuana, which, according to Wool, initiated a search of the car. Through a search of the car, Wool located a kilo of cocaine, a bag of crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, a grinder, and trays “used for cutting drugs.”

Thomas was placed into custody and transported to the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Lamar.

Thomas is facing a number of charges that include manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (two counts), intent with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was being held on $45,000 bail and was able to post through Surety Bonds. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 1, 2020 for a continuation of his preliminary hearing.