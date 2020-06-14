A South Williamsport man recently was sentenced for conspiring to commit arson and committing arson to collect insurance money.

On June 9, James M. Confer, 43, was sentenced to 18 to 72 months in a state correctional institution for one count of first degree felony conspiracy arson - danger of death or bodily injury.

Confer also was sentenced to guilt without further punishment for one count of second degree felony arson - intent to collect insurance.

Confer pleaded guilty to the arson charges before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Jan. 24.

Police said Confer admitted to paying Richard H. Wheeler, 38, of Williamsport, to burn his house down at 438 North Shaffer Hill Road in Lycoming Township, on Sept. 5, 2018.

Wheeler later admitted to entering Confer's home and lighting it on fire, Old Lycoming Township Police Department reported.

Police and fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set during a month-long investigation.

Additional information from confidential sources revealed that Confer solicited Wheeler to burn his home down.

Abbi L. Orrico, 43, of Williamsport, reportedly accompanied Wheeler on the night of the fire.

Orrico timed and surveilled routes that local fire departments would utilize when responding to the house fire, according to police.

Confer's co-defendant Wheeler pleaded guilty to one count of second degree felony arson - intent to collect insurance and one count of third degree felony insurance fraud in April 2019.

Wheeler was sentenced on April 18, 2019, to two to seven years in state prison for the arson charge, and one to five years confinement for insurance fraud.

Confer's co-defendant Orrico pleaded guilty one count of second degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in January 2019.

Orrico was sentenced on Jan. 11, 2019, to 89 to 729 days confinement.

Related reading: Three people charged with conspiring to commit arson in Lycoming County