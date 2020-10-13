South Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly kicking police and hospital staff in the groin area, a 57-year-old South Williamsport man was charged with felony aggravated assault.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Anthony Mazzone said Jerry L. Brown was "highly intoxicated and fully combative" when he tried to serve his bench warrant on Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.

"Brown shouted, 'f– you,' and attempted to slam the door shut," Mazzone wrote.

Mazzone said Brown had to be carried out to the marked patrol and placed on the ground in order to be taken into custody.

As Williamsport Bureau of Police Detective Devin Thompson was trying to place Brown into the vehicle, Brown allegedly "turned and kicked Thompson in teh back of the knee area, causing Brown to buckle backwards and lose his balance," Mazzone wrote.

En route to the hospital, Brown "cursed and attempted to fight with the EMS personnel attempting to tend to him," Mazzone wrote.

Once at the UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Emergency Room, Brown allegedly kicked an emergency room nurse in the groin area who was trying to sedate him, according to the affidavit.

Brown was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, two misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and one summary count of harassment.

Brown is being held in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail set by District Judge William C. Solomon on Sept. 28.

