Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say two unknown suspects stole 39 cases of soda, as well as food items, from Weis Markets in Muncy Creek Township.

A store loss prevention specialist told police the thefts occurred between Oct. 26 and Jan. 14. The pair took approximately 90 items worth $1,006, police say. The pair came into the store on at least 24 occasions and stole the items.

Police continue to investigate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.