Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say two unknown suspects stole 39 cases of soda, as well as food items, from Weis Markets in Muncy Creek Township.
A store loss prevention specialist told police the thefts occurred between Oct. 26 and Jan. 14. The pair took approximately 90 items worth $1,006, police say. The pair came into the store on at least 24 occasions and stole the items.
Police continue to investigate.
