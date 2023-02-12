Retail theft register.jpg
Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say two unknown suspects stole 39 cases of soda, as well as food items, from Weis Markets in Muncy Creek Township. 

A store loss prevention specialist told police the thefts occurred between Oct. 26 and Jan. 14. The pair took approximately 90 items worth $1,006, police say. The pair came into the store on at least 24 occasions and stole the items. 

Police continue to investigate. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.