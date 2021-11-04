Bloomsburg, Pa. —A man was charged with two felonies after officers identified him through freshly cut hair and the brand of soda his was drinking.

When officers responded to a call for a break-in, they said inside the residence it was discovered the person left hair clippings in the bathroom. Authorities also said several sodas were missing from the fridge.

The caller identified the soda type and gave a name to police. Immediately upon hearing the name, officers said recognized it as a man they spoke with earlier in the day. According to the patrolman Quentin Reinford of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Cody Allan McMichael, 28, of Bloomsburg was drinking the same brand of soda taken from the home. Reinford said he also had a freshly buzzed head.

McMichael, who was picked up on the same night for a different warrant, agreed to speak with officers at the Bloomsburg County Prison. During the interview, McMichael allegedly told officers he was “tweaked out on meth” when he entered the home.

According to Reinford’s report, McMichael said he cut his hair, showered, moved furniture, and left a mess before exiting through the front door of the residence.

After being charged with first-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony criminal trespassing, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, and a summary charge of criminal mischief, McMichael was given $30,000 monetary bail. McMichael was charged with similar offenses in 2017.

