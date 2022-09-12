Selinsgrove, Pa. — Felony retail theft charges were filed last week against a Snyder County woman who allegedly under-rang $50 worth of items at the Selinsgrove Walmart store.

State police at Selinsgrove say Keisha M. Zechman, 36, of Mount Pleasant Mills, used a credit card at a self-checkout on July 15 and under-rang several items at the store on N. Susquehanna Trail.

When Walmart's loss prevention department searched the credit card in their database, they found that Zechman had used the same card for transactions on June 12 and July 14. The loss prevention officer pulled surveillance video and found Zechman had also under-rang items on those days. Total value of items stolen was $50.61, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma.

Charges had already been filed in July for Zechman's alleged theft on July 15. The additional charges for the June 12 and July 14 incidents were filed on Sept. 2 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed, who set bail at $15,000 unsecured.

Kozma noted in the criminal complaint that the charges were graded as felonies due to Zechman's previous retail theft convictions on April 3, 2007 and Oct. 2, 2007.

