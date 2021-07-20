Beaver Springs, Pa. – A Snyder County woman who crashed her vehicle with three young children inside while she was allegedly intoxicated has been charged, police report.

Jessica R. Trego, 29, of Beavertown, now faces a felony child endangerment charge, misdemeanor driving under the influence charges and various traffic summaries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

The children were ages 10, 4, and 1 at the time of the incident on May 28, according to state police. Trego was driving south that evening on Route 235 in Spring Township when she swerved off the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch and a utility pole.

When police arrived at the scene, Trego showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation took place and Trego was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, according to state police.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Upon further investigation, police also found Trego was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to state police.

Charges were filed last week at the office of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

