Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A man accused of punching a driver's vehicle in Snyder County faces charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

State police at Selinsgrove say Brian E. Peters, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills, got into an altercation the morning of July 19 with Damian Ebedrsole, 27, of Richfield.

Peters was standing along the roadway at the 2900 block of Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township when Ebedrsole drove by in a truck. Peters allegedly punched Ebedrsole's truck as he drove by, causing damage to the vehicle.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Richard P. Cashman.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.