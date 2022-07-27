Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A man accused of punching a driver's vehicle in Snyder County faces charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
State police at Selinsgrove say Brian E. Peters, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills, got into an altercation the morning of July 19 with Damian Ebedrsole, 27, of Richfield.
Peters was standing along the roadway at the 2900 block of Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township when Ebedrsole drove by in a truck. Peters allegedly punched Ebedrsole's truck as he drove by, causing damage to the vehicle.
Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Richard P. Cashman.