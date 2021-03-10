Snyder County, Pa. — On March 9, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Task Force said they executed a search warrant for a child pornography investigation.

Selinsgrove State Police said the warrant was obtained from information provided by the National Central for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the report, Task Force members were provided with an Internet Protocol (IP) address and images of suspected pornography.

As the search warrant was being executed, officers said they learned Kevin Perry, 27, was a former resident at the location on the 500 block of East Hill Road in Covington.

According to an affidavit, no child pornography was discovered at the residence in Covington. Officers were advised that Perry had previously lived at the location in October of 2020.

Selinsgrove State Police said contact was made with Perry as he walked along SR 15 in Snyder County. According to the report, officers met Perry at an address on the 3200 Block of S. Main Street in Port Trevorton for an interview.

Officers said they executed a search warrant for devices belonging to Perry and allegedly found 10 separate pictures located on a micro SD card.

According to the report, officers said when they confronted Perry with the information he admitted to owning the pictures.

According to the release, Perry was charged with 10 counts of child pornography. He is currently being held at the Snyder County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23, according to the report.

Selinsgrove PSP said the Task Force Agencies included: PSP Northeast Computer Crime Unit, PA Office of Attorney General, West Hazleton Borough Police Department, Lackawanna County District Attorney, Lycoming County District Attorney, and FBI Williamsport.