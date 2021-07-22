Beavertown, Pa. – A man in Snyder County recently fell victim to a PP&L phone scam, according to state police.

The man in Beaver Township received a phone call on June 10 from someone claiming to be from PPL electric utility company.

The victim gave them his bank account information to satisfy what they claimed to be an outstanding debt, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove.

The transaction was fraudulent, and the man has disputed the $358 charge with the bank.

PSP Selinsgrove continue to investigate.