Middleburg, Pa. – A 41-year-old Snyder County man was charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot another man in the head Monday night during an argument about an electric bill.

The accused, Justin T. Yerger, told police that he shot Chad Howard at the Middlecreek Township residence on Molly Lane over an increase in the electric bill, according to the arrest affidavit. The bill had increased from $50 to $200 per month, which angered Yerger as he accused Howard of not helping with the bill.

Yerger turned off the electric breaker box on May 2 while Howard was not home. When Howard came home shortly before 11 p.m., he found out the electric was cut off and became upset with Yerger. Police say Yerger then pulled a .22 caliber revolver from his sweatshirt pocket and fired one round, hitting Howard in the forehead.

Another person who was at the residence at the time, Justin Long, told police that Yerger pointed the gun at him as he attempted to take the gun away.

During his interview with Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey, Yerger reportedly told him he was aware the gun was loaded. Yerger knew the gunfire hit Howard “because he saw the blood on Howard’s head and Howard fell to the ground,” according to the affidavit. The gun was still inside the residence when police arrived.

Howard was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he was in critical condition as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Yerger remains in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. He was arraigned early Tuesday morning on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

Docket Sheet

