Beavertown, Pa. – A Snyder County man was charged for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove responded to a domestic violence incident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at a Beavertown residence. State police are accusing Barry Stahl, 47, of strangling a woman and striking her in the face.

Stahl was charged with a second-degree felony of harassment, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and a summary of harassment. He was remanded to Snyder County Jail in lieu of $7,500 monetary bail.

