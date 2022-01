Selinsgrove, Pa. – An employee at the Selinsgrove Best Buy store was charged for allegedly stealing money from his employer on at least two different occasions.

Jose Olivera, 18, of Selinsgrove, allegedly took $40 on Dec. 15 and $40 on Dec. 22, 2021, while working at the store at the Monroe Marketplace, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

Police were called on Dec. 26 to investigate. Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge John Reed.