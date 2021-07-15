Animal cruelty 2020.jpg

Beavertown, Pa. – A man was recently charged for allegedly shooting a cat in the face with a pellet gun in Adams Township, Snyder County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove, they responded to a report of cruelty to animals on June 7 at a residence on Troxelville Road.

Randell L. Boyer II, 28, of Beavertown, was charged with a misdemeanor of cruelty to animals.

The incident allegedly occurred sometime between June 1 and June 7, according to the police report.

Boyer’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the office of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

