strangulation charge

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. – A Snyder County man who allegedly attempted to strangle a woman during a heated argument is now facing charges.

Lance Chubb, 55, of Mount Pleasant Mills, allegedly assaulted a female on Feb. 24 at a residence in Perry Township, according to a release from PSP Milton. Troopers were called to the home early that morning for a report of an active domestic disturbance.

Through investigation, troopers found that Chubb had assaulted the woman. Chubb was charged with felony counts of strangulation, aggravated assault, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and a summary harassment.

District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Richard P. Cashman in Snyder County is set for March 21.

