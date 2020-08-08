Selinsgrove, Pa.—According to an affidavit from Pennsylvania State Trooper William Shreve, on the nights of Tuesday July 21 and Wednesday July 22, Preston William Delsite, assaulted his live-in girlfriend.

Police allege Delsite attacked his girlfriend on July 21 with a fixed blade “Buck knife” and told her he would “slit her throat.” The victim then fled the residence, but Delsite was able to pursue her with the knife.

According to Shreve, the scene was witnessed by a neighbor, who saw Preston chase the victim with the knife.

Shreve immediately observed signs including shaking and crying, indicating the victim was fearful of Delsite, according to the report. Delsite admitted to owning the knife but said he did not remember what he did with it.

According to State Police, on the next night, July 22, the victim and Delsite got into another verbal altercation that became physical. Delsite allegedly struck the victim with a closed fist on the right side of the head, causing a laceration that required eight stitches.

The victim went to Geisinger Hospital, where the wound was closed.

According to State Police, Delsite did not remember threatening or striking the victim with his fist. He said he felt really bad about the amount of blood but did not remember striking the victim. Delsite said he has a history of mental health issues.

Delsite was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Delsite was confined to Snyder County Prison on July 27 after he could not post $75,000 for bail.