Middleburg, Pa. — A Snyder County man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and attempted to strangle her Wednesday during a domestic dispute.

State police arrested Justin C. Aumiller, 43, of Middleburg, at a Middlecreek Township residence the evening of June 1 after receiving a call from the accuser. When police arrived, Aumiller was standing outside of the residence, shirtless and yelling, according to Trooper Elisha Remener.

The accuser told police that she and Aumiller got into a verbal argument that turned physical when he grabbed her by the foot in an attempt to pull her off a bed. The accuser then kicked at Aumiller and threw an ashtray toward him. In turn, Aumiller threw a sugar bowl at the accuser which struck her shin and broke skin, Remener wrote in the criminal complaint.

The accuser attempted to remove an AR style rifle from the residence, but Aumiller grabbed it from her, ejected the magazine, and cleared the weapon before setting it on the kitchen island. Aumiller then allegedly grabbed the accuser by the throat until she could not breathe and hit her left ear with the handle of a pistol.

Once the accuser broke free of Aumiller’s grip, he pointed the pistol at her and threatened her, Remener wrote.

Felony strangulation and aggravated assault charges, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Bail was set at $5,000 with 10% monetary.

Docket Sheet

