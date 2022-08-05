Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A female inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged for allegedly making a false claim that a staff member there sexually assaulted her. 

State police at Selinsgrove say Ashlee White, 36, of Kulpmont, claimed on July 24 that a staff member at the prison had sexually assaulted her. Upon investigating, troopers found that no assault had occurred.

White was charged with making false reports to law enforcement through the office of Selinsgrove District Judge John H. Reed. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.