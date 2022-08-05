Selinsgrove, Pa. — A female inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged for allegedly making a false claim that a staff member there sexually assaulted her.

State police at Selinsgrove say Ashlee White, 36, of Kulpmont, claimed on July 24 that a staff member at the prison had sexually assaulted her. Upon investigating, troopers found that no assault had occurred.

White was charged with making false reports to law enforcement through the office of Selinsgrove District Judge John H. Reed.

