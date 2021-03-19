Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 54-year-old male and 37-year-old female were allegedly threatened as they traveled on N. Susquehanna Trail in Snyder County, according to Selinsgrove State Police.

Officers said as the pair traveled southbound a black Nissan Pathfinder could allegedly be seen weaving in and out of traffic and tailgating drivers.

As the accusers approached a stop light, troopers said the operator of the Pathfinder, identified as Ryan Savilva, 31, of Virginia Beach, VA, allegedly held a firearm out the driver’s window.

Officers said he then threatened to kill the accusers.

Savilva then accelerated in front of the accusers and slammed his brakes on, causing their vehicle to rear end the Pathfinder, according to officers.

A verbal argument allegedly took place after the crash. Officers said Dailva fled the scene before they arrived.

According to the release the case remains open pending further court proceedings.